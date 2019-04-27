Box Office Updates: The Tashkent Files Is Chugging Along In 3rd Week Too, Kalank Goes Down!

Box Office Updates: The Tashkent Files is chugging along in third week as well, what with 0.35 crores* more coming in. The film has been quite stable ever since release and that was evidenced in the second week numbers which were bigger than the first week. While Week One had brought in 3.50 crores, Week Two was even better with 4.22 crores been collected. What was all the more remarkable was the fact that this happened despite the release of Kalank which collected around 78 crores in its first week and still The Tashkent Files withstood that competition.

The story is repeating itself in the third week as well for the Vivek Agnihotri directed film as it has managed to collect on the third Friday as well despite all around mayhem by Avengers: Endgame. The Hollywood biggie has gone past the 50 crores mark on its first day and still The Tashkent Files has held its head high. In fact the film had extended its presence by 200 new screens, as a result of which it is now playing at 450 screens. Expect some sort of jump over the rest of the weekend as well which add on to its collections of 8.07 crores* so far.

As for Kalank, it has come down to very low levels with collections staying under the 1 crore mark. With just 0.70 crores* coming in, the film currently stands at 78.70 crores*. It should collect 80 crores before the weekend is through and post that a couple of crores at maximum may come in. Flop.

