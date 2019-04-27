Avengers: Endgame: Shows Before 6 AM To Be Cancelled? Deets Inside!

It’s a festive season for all Marvel fans in India as the much-anticipated Avengers: Endgame, finally saw its arrival on the big screen. Being technically superlative and backed by strong emotional content, the movie has struck a right chord with the audience and also receiving some extraordinary reviews from movie critics.

Avengers: Endgame was touted to take a record-breaking start in India by surpassing the mighty hits and the hype and craze for the movie, has allowed in raking some jaw-dropping figures. Considering the demand across the country, the movie was surprisingly scheduled for screening with shows ranging from as early as 1.30 am to beyond 11 pm, across some major multiplexes. While those shows, saw a houseful board, according to some reports, it is now learnt that such ‘special screening’ will be averted from Monday, as it was just based on a verbal agreement and not officially permitted.

As per the reports flowing in, the shows before 6 am and after 11 pm, will be cancelled.

Ahead of its release, Hollywood superhero film Avengers: Endgame has sold over 2.5 million tickets in advance sales on BookMyShow, an Indian entertainment destination.

“With just a few hours left for ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ to hit the screens, the frenzy around the film is unprecedented. The cinemas are doing everything possible to match fans’ demand for the film, including round-the-clock screenings as also opening up advance bookings for the entire week ahead,” Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, said in a statement.

