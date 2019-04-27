Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: Another BLOCKBUSTER Day On The Cards!

Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: Avengers: Endgame is proving its potential in the number games at the box office. After the record-breaking advance sale of tickets, the movie dipped negligibly in Mumbai, but picked up tremendously in other regions. Talking about the whole picture, the movie is performing amazingly in 3D and advance 3D versions, while lagging behind in 2D version.

Let’s take a look at the advance booking trends across the major centres of the country:

Mumbai

After a record-breaking first day, the bookings are witnessing a minuscule dip with around 87-90% filling fast and houseful shows. 3D, advance 3D and 4D versions are performing terrific, while the 2D version is lagging behind with 40-45% shows filling rapidly.

Delhi-NCR

The capital city is keeping up with its next-level performance on day 2, with about 70% houseful boards and 25% on the verge of becoming full.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru has picked up massively on day 2 as 85-90% shows (inclusive of 65% houseful shows and remaining on filling fast mode) already ROCKING, compared to 70% booked shows of opening day.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is the best performing circuit with a huge number of 75-80% shows already packed and 22-17% shows filling really fast. OUTSTANDING!

Pune, Chennai and Kolkata

In Pune, almost 97% shows are on the filling fast mode, which also includes houseful boards at several places.

With about 95% shows filling fast, the movie has shown a rise in the advance booking sales on the second day. English version is running to packed houses, while Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions are bit behind.

Kolkata too has shown an improvement on day 2 with about 95% shows filling fast (inclusive of 70% houseful shows).

