Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 1 (All Languages): Third Highest Ever After Baahubali 2 & 2.0!

Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 1 (All Languages): Right from the word go, the hurricane of Avengers: Endgame has taken over the box office in India. While everyone touted it to cross 40 crore mark on opening day, the movie has exceeded the expectations by a huge margin.

Riding on a record-breaking advance booking across the country, Avengers: Endgame amassed a collection of 53.10 crores (inclusive of all languages) on opening day. In a meanwhile, the movie has clocked the third highest opening ever in India, after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s 121 crores (all languages) and 2.0’s 64 crores (all languages) by surpassing Thugs Of Hindostan’s 52.25 crores.

With the kind of response in advance bookings across the country, the movie is set to create history over its weekend and garner jaw-dropping numbers in a lifetime run.

Before releasing in the US, the film which is the last part of MCU and sequel to Avengers: Infinity War released in China, South Korea, Australia and more. It has taken a terrific start everywhere and has registered itself in the Top 10 Worldwide Grossers of 2019 already. Yes, that’s right.

With collections of $169 million worldwide, Endgame is already ahead of many films like Escape Room, The Upside and others. The films that Endgame is chasing right now are Captain Marvel ($1.1 billion), The Wandering Earth ($700 million), How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World ($515 million).

