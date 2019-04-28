Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 2 Early Trends: Another Marvel-ous Day!

Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 2 Early Trends: After taking a thunderous start on its day 1 with 53.10 crores, Avengers: Endgame has an amazing day 2 too at the box office. The film is also enjoying the houseful status in all theatres across the country.

After a very long time, we are witnessing a response like this at the ticket windows. This was the first film which had occupancy of around 85-90% on its first day, which is huge!

Now talking about its day 2, the film enjoyed a grand response at the box office. According to the early trends which are flowing in, Avengers: Endgame has collected in the range of 50-53 crores, which means the total might land up to 103-106 crores. Well, it’s just the second day and this is how it’s faring. We can’t really wait to see the weekend collections of the film.

Since it’s a solo release, it is juicing up the maximum it can. But even if it would have been released with any other Bollywood film, it would have enjoyed the same response from the audiences considering the fact that it is the last one in the Avengers series.

