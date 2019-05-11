Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: Passes With Flying Colours!

Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria’s most awaited film Student of the Year 2 has finally hit the theatres and it has received mixed response from the audiences. But being a Dharma film, it has managed to attract the eyeballs despite mixed reviews.

The second instalment of SOTY franchise has fared well at the box office on its first day. Debutantes Tara and Ananya have successfully hit the bullseye with this one.

According to the early trends which are flowing in, SOTY 2 has collected in the range of 11-13 crores on the first day. If this is true, then this batch of 2019 has successfully surpassed the batch of 2012 which starred Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. The first part had collected 9 crores on its opening day and 70 crores in its lifetime. It was a super hit affair at the box office.

Now that the film has released, fans of Tiger were seen carrying banners of him to the theatres. Selfies with the posters have flooded social media. The actor had some of his fans wearing T-shirts printed with his picture on the merchandise.

After the humongous success of Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in an untitled film with Hrithik Roshan, Baaghi 3 and an official remake of Rambo.

