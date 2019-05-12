Tara Sutaria, the 'outsider' in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2, talks about nepotism in Bollywood

Amidst the trio of actors leading the show in Student of the Year 2, Tara Sutaria is the only ‘outsider’. While Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey are the kids of 90s leading stars Jackie Shroff and Chunky Pandey respectively, Tara Sutaria is a Parsi girl who has paved her way up in the industry by working during her growing up years as a child artist, before bagging a leading part.

No wonder, she must indeed be feeling quite amazed about the fact that in an industry ruled by star kids, she has managed to bag a film with none other than Karan Johar and that too as a launch affair.

“Yes, of course it is great, it is absolutely fantastic. However, I am not the only one. Karan has earlier launched Sidharth Malhotra too in Student of the Year and he too was an outsider. I truly believe that it is your acting skill that counts eventually,” says Tara.

In fact she has a point of view around the whole verbiage surrounding nepotism.

“I guess this term is being used way too broadly,” says Tara, who won popularity over the years with her teenager acts in TV series The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir followed by Oye Jassie, “Why do we even talk about nepotism? Look at Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor or Ananya Pandey; they are there where they are because they are good. Yes, they are kids of famous actors but then audiences these days are so smart. If these girls wouldn’t have proved themselves with their films then they wouldn’t have landed their next. Today, they have signed good films.”

Even for Tara, things are indeed looking up in a big way as after Student of the Year 2, she would be reuniting with ‘ex-student’ Sidharth Malhotra in Marjaavaan, a violent love story which also features Riteish Deshmukh. This isn’t all as she would also be seen opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty in RX100 remake which has producer Sajid Nadiadwala joining hands with Milan Luthria.

Guess nepotism or no nepotism, Tara is indeed here to stay.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

