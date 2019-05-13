Avengers: Endgame Box Office: Crosses Sanju’s Lifetime, Will Stay Below Dangal!

When Avengers: Endgame opened to a Blockbuster start of over 50 crores on Friday and stayed like that on Saturday and Sunday as well, it had seemed like a true biggie in the offering which would shatter all existing records.

Well, the Hollywood biggie has managed to do that when it comes to all major records set by Bollywood. After surpassing the lifetime numbers of all 300 Crore Club Bollywood films like PK, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Padmaavat and Sultan, the film has now gone past Sanju (341.22 crores) as well.

During the weekend gone by the superhero fantasy flick collected 14 crores* more and in the process totaled 352.35 crores* during its run so far. However, there is just one Bollywood lifetime record that it won’t be able to break and that’s that of Dangal which accumulated 387.39 crores during its stay in theaters. As things stand today, Avengers: Endgame should have its lifetime in 370-375 crores range and anything that comes over and above that would be an added bonus.

Of course, it would have been quite charming had the film actually breached the 400 crores mark as well. Still, the numbers that have been collected so far are quite huge as well and the film’s All-Time Blockbuster success makes one quite hopeful that in months to years to come, films coming from both Bollywood and Hollywood could well be aiming for the 400 crores mark.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

