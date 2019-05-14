Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Day 4: Film Hangs On After A Decent Weekend, All Eyes On Rest Of The Weekdays!

Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Day 4: After scoring a weekend of 38.83 crores, Student of the Year 2 had decent hold on Monday. The film collected 5.52 crores and that’s a little over 50% drop when compared to Friday opening of 12.06 crores.

Had the numbers been closer to the 6 crores mark, it may just have sounded a little better. That said, the film is sustaining and as long as the collections stay on to be between 4.50-5.25 crores range during rest of the weekdays, it would still result in a decent first week.

The campus affair has collected 44.35 crores so far and it would be interesting to see how much closer does the Karan Johar and Punit Malhotra film come to the 60 crore mark before the first week is through.

Meanwhile, Zee Studios and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Tashkent Files is continuing to hang on. The investigative thriller collected 1 crore more in its fifth weekend and currently stands at 15.35 crores. The footfalls are continuing to be there for the film despite it being running at just 170 screens. Eventually, it should have a lifetime around 18 crores and may fold up lesser than Mulk that had collected 21.10 crores in its final run.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

