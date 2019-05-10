After Kalank Tanked, Karan Johar To Make Changes In Ranveer Singh – Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer Takht?

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s most ambitious project Kalank which was recently released on the occasion of Mahavir Jyanti, tanked big time at the box office. Despite having an ensemble cast like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit Nene; the film failed to grab the eyeballs because of its weak content.

Now if reports are to be believed, Karan is reconsidering the plot of his next ensemble film Takht. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Due to the sad response to Kalank, Karan is now being extra cautious with the script and making changes in it.

According to a report in Cineblitz, a source revealed, “Kalank’s shortcomings have been identified and Karan Johar is working double hard to make Takht a massive hit. He is going to make it simpler, in terms of dialogues and actions. Some people could not resonate with a complex writing and he wants the film to resonate with the audience, like Jodha Akbar did. So, he might use the same formula for the dialogues of the movie.”

Well, we will have to wait and watch!

Takht is a period drama set during the Mughal era, when Aurangzeb was ruling in India and the film is slated to release in 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!