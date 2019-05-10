Television Actor Loses His 2 Years Old Daughter After She Gulps A Toy

Reports say that Pratish’s daughter died while playing as she swallowed a toy accidentally and couldn’t throw up. Television actor Pratish Vora is deeply saddened by the demise of his 2-years old daughter.

Reportedly, she was playing with toys when she accidentally swallowed one and couldn’t throw up and died on the spot.

While talking to TellyChakkar, Pratish said, “It happened last night when she gulped a piece of the toy that she was playing with. Please send in your prayers for her.”

According to a source from Mid Day, “This happened last night, I got a call and was informed about the demise of the Pratish Vora’s daughter. She had apparently swallowed a plastic piece which got stuck in her throat. The couple has already taken a flight to Rajkot early in the morning with the body of their daughter, to perform the last rites. It was an unfortunate episode.”

Pratish is currently doing a daily soap on Star Bharat which is a family drama called Pyaar Ke Papad. He plays the role of Nandu Gupta in the show. Pratish has also acted in shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Our heart goes out to you in your time of sorrow!

