Student Of The Year 2 EXCLUSIVE: “Ranveer Singh Is Energy All Over, Tiger Shroff Is Energy In His Art,” Feels THIS Actor

Student Of The Year 2 along with the students of 2019’s batch have finally arrived at the theatre screens today. The movie pre its release has already brought Tiger Shroff along with the debutantes Tara Sutaria & Ananya Panday to limelight, but there’s another student who sadly isn’t getting equal prominence. Aditya Seal, who’s the 4th student in the lot and has done a great job with his portrayal as Manav.

We met Aditya for a conversation and he spilled a lot of beans about his co-stars. Find the excerpts from the video below:

Tell us something about your co-stars:

Who’s the most dedicated?

– Tiger Shroff is indeed the most dedicated. He has got a different set of energy. While Ranveer Singh is energy everywhere.. Tiger Shroff is energy in his art… (Watch video for entire scoop)

Who’s the most notorious?

– Ananya Panday. “She is a brat… not in a bad way but she is. She’s a lot of fun. We’ve had so many parties at Punit’s place and she’s all over the place. She can bullshit alot!”

To know what he said about Tara Sutaria and director Punit Malhotra, watch the full video below:

Student Of The Year 2, which released today is the sequel of the 2012 movie which starred Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra & Varun Dhawan in lead. It revolves around teen drama through various phases including love, hate, betrayal and the most important competition which will decide who becomes THE STUDENT OF THE YEAR!

