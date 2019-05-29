Negativity is all around the internet and for reasons unknown to us! Every now and then, we see Bollywood actors falling prey to it, sometimes because of their statements, or clothing sense or for something as lame as their appearances. Now, actress Malaika Arora is receiving backlash for showcasing her armpit hair in the latest photo-shoot, but we thought why not spread across positivity? We focused on the goods, and here are all the praises she garnered in the comment section for going bold.

The picture was shared by Malaika on her Instagram handle today morning and it showcases her in a body suit, looking straight into the eye with her deadly looks and holding all her hair up in a high pony. The actress seems to have a bit of hair on the armpit and that’s what all the fuss is about. Amidst trolls that went dirty like “At least shave ur armpits, that’s fucking disgusting,” many people went onto appreciate the act.

View this post on Instagram #bts…. A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on May 28, 2019 at 7:51pm PDT

Check out the user comments below:

imsaleha – Love the unedited under arms

shelovesdarkhumour – Lol so apparently men are allowed to have hairs in the underarm area and if women have them it’s disgusting and pathetic? Way to go hypocrisy?!

samy_dahiya – Being real is the new sexy😎

jenajiya1 – One thing I liked about this pic is unedited underarm Thts showing originality and confidence… Every celebrity should do it… I hate waxing though I am hygienic 😄

neeraj_yadhuvanshi – Now that’s really empowering! Go girl, I always wondered why girl aren’t confident enough to show their underarm hair

ikanchan007 – All the people asking her to shave her armpits, I have a question: IS IT ALSO EXPECTED ONLY FROM FEMALES? it’s a basic hygiene thing. All the Male models are roaming like bears out there without shaving their bodies (especially armpits) .. then why do women need to do it ?

Now, that’s a good change, isn’t it?

Several Hollywood celebrities in the past like Emma Watson, Jennifer Aniston amongst others haven’t shied away from flaunting the natural hair. We’ve been adapting the westros in every possible way, so why not this?

You go, Malaika Arora!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!