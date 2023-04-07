Recently, one of India’s most loved snack brands has announced a quirky social media challenge that urges netizens to proudly post their not-so-perfect ‘cringe’ photo in the picture-perfect world of social media. Arjun Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur got onto the campaign.

The challenge is a part of the brand’s latest campaign that encourages the youth to take a lighter approach to life and is inspired by the soft texture of a snacks brand. Scroll down to know more.

Kickstarted by Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, the celebrities engaged their audience with quirky reels that revealed their #CringeIsCute photos. In the Instagram reels, Arjun and Mrunal ask their followers whether they feel pressurised to look ‘wow’ before they transition to their ‘cringe’ photo. Their reels have received a lot of love from fans and followers, who have filled the comment section with heart emojis and words of encouragement like “Wow! You’re an inspiration to us!” and “You look cute in both!”.

Using the hashtags #HalkeMeinLo and #CringeIsCute, Both Arjun Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur opened the challenge for everyone and even encouraged popular TV actresses Niti Taylor, Anushka Sen and content creators Zaid Darbar, Faisal Sheikh to hop onto the challenge and inspire their friends and followers.

For the unversed, Mrunal Thakur started her career with TV and, during her college days, got the lead role in ‘Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan’. Later, she signed on the most popular show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ and also appeared as a contestant on ‘Box Cricket League 1’ and ‘Nach Baliye 7’.

She was also seen in a titular role in the international film ‘Love Sonia’.

