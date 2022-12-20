Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are expecting their first child. The actor took to her Instagram to share the announcement. She posted a fun reel, and also sought love and prayers from all.

Gauahar Khan, taking to her Instagram, the duo shared an animated reel. The fun video read, “The video read, “One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey. Gauahar Khan captioned the video as, “Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem . Need all your love and prayers . Ma sha Allah!

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar reportedly met each other for the first time at a grocery store during the COVID-19 lockdown The two celebs went on drives and dates during the lockdown. After dating each other for a while, the couple got married in December 2020.

Right after Gauahar and Zaid posted the news on social media, fans and friends posted congratulatory messages.

