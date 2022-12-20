Actor Nishant Malkhani is busy shooting for his upcoming series ‘Ek Tha Johri’, which revolves around a scam in the banking sector. He said that he wants to portray characters that are challenging and help him come out of his comfort zone.

He plays the lead role of an ordinary man, who later on gets into a diamond trading business in the series.

He said, “The series just went on floors and my role is quite exciting. I have never played a fraudster before and though it might seem like a normal character there is a certain mannerism to such roles that an actor needs to adapt, and that makes it challenging. But I love playing different characters, and I am looking forward to playing more challenging roles.”

Nishant made his OTT debut with ‘Ragini MMS: Returns’. He was later seen in ‘Shubh Mangal Mein Dangal’. The actor has also finished shooting for ‘Uddhamgarh’ which will be streaming on OTT platforms soon.

Nishant added that there is a lot of scope in OTT these days and since the pandemic, people have become more interested in watching web series. Moreover, they have a limited number of episodes and they wrap up in some time and this is also one of the factors that the audience enjoys watching them.

He added: “I think it all started majorly during the pandemic and it’s going to stay forever. Subscriptions to the OTT platforms are also available at a reasonable rate so that more and more people use them. And to complete the demand, there are so many series being made.”

“Nishant Malkhani further added, “The best part is that the audience knows it will come to an end. It can only have a certain number of episodes, and then you will have to either wait for the second season, or move on to the next series, so it’s all connected, and that’s why OTT platforms are doing so well not just in the country, but globally.”

