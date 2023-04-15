After John Wick: Chapter 4 gave some sort of relief, The Super Mario Bros Movie has come up with a huge box office surprise. The film has stormed ticket windows all across the globe and is now officially the highest-grossing film of 2023. Yes, it has even surpassed Marvel’s biggie, Ant-Man 3. Keep reading to know where the worldwide collection stands!

For the unversed, the video game adaptation released on 5th April across the globe. Since the opening day, the film has been going strong at the box office and has exceeded all expectations. Speaking about the latest achievement, Super Mario Bros has hit the milestone of $500 million and isn’t stopping anytime soon.

As per the report in Variety, The Super Mario Bros Movie has earned a whopping collection of $508.7 million at the worldwide box office. It includes $260.3 million from the domestic market and $248.4 million from the international territories. As word of mouth is really good, the film is expected to be unstoppable for the next few days.

With this, The Super Mario Bros Movie has surpassed the worldwide total of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania aka Ant-man 3 ($474.21 million) and has become the highest-grossing film of 2023 globally.

Meanwhile, actor Jack Black has some ideas for The Super Mario Bros Movie sequel and he is suggesting Pedro Pascal get cast as Wario. Black voices Bowser in the animated movie. Although he is unsure if his character would return for a potential follow-up film, he would want ‘The Mandalorian’ star to voice Mario’s arch-rival.

“It’s not a given that Bowser will return. You know, I did a few ‘Kung Fu Panda‘ movies, and it was a different villain every movie. They may do the same thing,” Black told Game Spot.

He added, “You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain? Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil. Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Wario. Pedro Pascal is Wario.”

