American filmmaker Mark Osborne on Tuesday said animation is a diverse and vast medium that can tell any story.

Mark Osborne, famous for his films like ‘Kung Fu Panda’ and ‘The Little Prince’, was speaking during a Master Class session on the topic ‘Animation as a Tool for Expression’ in the 53rd International Film Festival of India, here.

“Animation is a diverse and vast medium that can tell any story. Though the streaming platforms are a boon for animation films, the greatest evergreen trend in animation film making is emotional storytelling,” he said.

“With the emergence of OTT platforms, creating content for a global audience is going to be the norm. But at the end of the day, the film needs to connect with the people and touch their hearts,” he said.

He further said that for creating such type of content, it’s really important to find out what is meaningful to you.

“If it is important to you and you are honest about it, you will find your audience. Honesty creates a fresh approach,” Mark Osborne said.

He also opined that one cannot finalise an animation project in script form.

“As far as animation is concerned, the script is not locked. There is always scope for improvisation right to the last moment. It is going to evolve and change. Being a visual medium, we need to allow the visual medium to do a lot of work on the project,” he said.

Responding to queries, the master animator said that every animator needs a support system to bring out the stories within them.

“Supporting the artists and creators can help miracles happen. A safe space is needed for the artists to create animation,” he asserted.

Mark Osborne also gave a detailed presentation of his journey in creating the movie ‘The Little Prince’ by adapting the novel written by Antoine de Saint-Exupery.

