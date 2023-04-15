First, Bholaa managed to have decent stability between Monday to Thursday as collections hovered around the 1.50 crores mark. Now at the start of the the third week, the film has actually managed a good hold for itself as 1.60 crores* more came in. The need of the hour for the film was to stay over the 1 crore mark on Thursday as well as Friday as that was going to be key for another stable week ahead. Now that this has happened, and the numbers are actually better by topping the 1.50 crores mark, there should be at least some traction in theatres this week when no other major movie has released.

Of course, Bholaa has also been aided by the fact that yesterday it was a partial holiday. However, since the quantum of footfalls aren’t that high, the advantage would be of just 20-25 lakhs, which means even otherwise the 1 crore mark was brought topped. This again goes on to show that there is some sort of audience out there which is actually patronising the film but then it’s happening on mid-level when something higher would have allowed it to cross 100 crores mark already and take a shot at 125 crores+ lifetime which would have been far more well deserved.

So far, Bholaa has collected 80 crores which means a 90 crores+ lifetime is now there for the taking. An entry into the 100 Crore Club would be missed but at least the final outcome of the Ajay Devgn film would be respectable at least.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

