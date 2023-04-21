Twitter seems to have chosen to have some fun with the users, to be precise, its verified users. Indian celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and others have lost their verified tick beside their name. It has happened in the wake of Elon Musk’s new set of guidelines for users. Keep reading to know about it in detail.

Last year Musk took over Twitter and started making several changes. And it seems the recent fiasco is happening because of that only.

As per reports, the blue ticks or the verified batches distinguished official accounts from the several fan-made accounts. However, there are some fan pages that have verified blue ticks. Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Amitabh Bachchan all stay pretty active on Twitter.

According to the new rules and regulations, Twitter users need to pay $8 per month via the web and $11 per month through the in-app payment on iOS and Android to sustain their verified batches. Shah Rukh Khan and others have apparently lost their batch because they have not subscribed to Twitter Blue yet. See the profiles,

Shah Rukh Khan, with 43.4 million followers, often interacted with his fans through the medium is now without the authentic checkmark.

Ajay Devgn has about 16.1 million followers.

The Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar, with 45.7 million followers, is on the list too.

Amitabh Bachchan has 48.4 million followers and is pretty active on the micro-blogging medium.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli with over 55 million followers, has also lost his authentic mark

Twitter users are having a blast with this awkward situation where many common people have blue ticks but celebrities don’t, indicating they did not pay for it. Check out some of the funny tweets; as one follower said, “It’s embarrassing to have a blue tick now because it’s a signal you paid for it.” “I have a blue tick on my account, whereas the famous Bollywood actor SRK doesn’t have one.” “First time in Twitter History Celebrities without Blue tick “

However, on 20th April, the official Twitter account did warn about removing legacy verified checkmarks in their Tweet, “Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks. https://twitter.com/verified/status/1648764138452299778

Elon Musk took to the comments to share, “Tomorrow is shaping up to be quite the day!” It did, indeed.

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi!

