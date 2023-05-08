Rumoured couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were seen stepping out for a dinner date. However, both kept their lips sealed on being asked about the wedding.

In the viral video, Parineeti can be seen in an all-black outfit, while the AAP leader looks casual in a grey shirt paired with black pants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite being asked in a video shared on social media, paps can be heard asking, “shaadi kab hai”. The two remained quiet and left together in a car. Interestingly, the duo has been in the news ever since they were spotted together for a lunch date. However, Parineeti Chopra’s fans eagerly want to see her as a bride.

From picking up from the airport to going to restaurants together, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav have been seen together several times. However, the two have never declined or accepted their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in the Imtiaz Ali directorial ‘Chamkila.’ The film is said to be inspired by Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

Must Read: Onir’s Film About S*xuality Opens My Melbourne Project At The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News