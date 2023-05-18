Ever since Kangana Ranaut returned to Twitter, she’s been showering praises on Elon Musk who introduced new policies at Twitter. Earlier, the Queen actress devised a solution for paying $8 for verification while reacting to its new policy for blue tick users. For the unversed, the diva, along with her sister Rangoli Chandel was blocked by Twitter. Later, she called it the ‘best social media platform’ in a long Insta post on her return.

A day ago, the Emergency actress was seen nodding in agreement with Elon Musk after he Tweeted about Indian Food. Reacting to the same, Kangana wrote, “How many more reasons will you give us to like you more and more.”

Well looks like, Kangana Ranaut has found another reason to relate with Elon Musk. Taking to Twitter, the actress shared a short clip from Musk’s recent interview with CNBC, where he’s asked about his infamous Tweets. However, what has caught everyone’s attention is the Tesla owner’s long pause he takes before answering the question.

The clip opens with the interviewer asking about his controversial yet infamous Tweets that stir the internet. Reacting to the same, Kangana Ranaut Tweet, “Ha ha that pause, he became a different person after that pause … isi ko sanak kehte hain … Hahaha interviewers often ask me the same question why do I do the things that hurt my career/ brand endorsements and only gain me enemies … No sanki can ever answer this question without coming across dramatic or rude.”

Ha ha that pause, he became a different person after that pause … isi ko sanak kehte hain …

Hahaha interviewers often ask me the same question why do I do the things that hurt my career/ brand endorsements and only gain me enemies …

No sanki can ever answer this question… pic.twitter.com/cCUQX0KCh8 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 18, 2023

Speaking about his Tweets, Elon Musk was seen telling the host, “I’ll say what I want, and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut’s Tweet about Elon Musk? Do let us know.

