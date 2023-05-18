This year’s Cannes 2023 is a proud affair for our country with so many celebrities walking the red carpet, including Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma and others. Amid the same, there’s a video that’s doing rounds on social media where Urvashi is mistakenly called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan by the foreign paparazzi, and netizens are now trolling the actress for her doll-like outfit at the prestigious film festival. Scroll below to take a look at her video.

This isn’t the first time Urvashi is getting trolled online, but haters often target her on social media. But guess what? It doesn’t bother her, and she’s never let go of her queen behaviour which is a big SLAY. And Rautela is hugely popular on social media, with over 64 million followers on Instagram.

Brut India took to their official Instagram account and shared a video of Urvashi Rautela posing for the paparazzi at the Cannes 2023 and getting called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mistakenly. The actress was dressed in a bright orange-coloured Tarik Ediz gown that came with many ruffles, and she looked as pretty as ever in it.

Take a look at her video below:

Urvashi Rautela’s confidence is truly unmatched!

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “All kinds of cringe on so many levels 😑😑😑”

Another user commented, “She looks like uncle on uncle chips pack 😂”

A third commented, “Hands on waist, blowing kisses to media, heart hands. She seems to be following Aishwarya religiously”

A fourth commented, “Trying to copy Aishwarya Rai…apna style leke aao madam”

What are your thoughts on foreign media calling Urvashi Rautela as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Tell us in the comments below.

