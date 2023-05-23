Priyanka Chopra has become a global star now and is currently doing films and shows in Hollywood, but she started her career with Bollywood. After winning the Miss World pageant in 2000, she debuted in Bollywoon in 2003 with ‘The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy’. As her film ‘Andaaz’ completes 20 years of its release, we have got you a throwback to when Priyanka revealed an anecdote when late choreographer Saroj Khan’s son Raja Khan yelled at the actress on the sets of the film for not getting a dance step right. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Priyanka is currently seen in the Amazon Prime show ‘Citadel’, which is getting rave reviews from critics and fans, and we love her kick-a*s character of ‘Nadia’ in it. Now talking about ‘Andaaz’, the actress was shooting in South Africa for a romantic song with Akshay Kumar and had given almost 40 takes for a dance sequence.

When she couldn’t get it right, late choreographer Saroj Khan’s son Raja Khan yelled at Priyanka Chopra, throwing away his mic. Talking about the same with HT Brunch, PeeCee revealed what Raja said and added, “Just because you’re Miss World, don’t presume you can dance. Learn to do your job before you report for work!”

Recalling it as a learning chapter, Priyanka Chopra further added, “It taught me the difference between being an amateur and a professional and how essential it is to be prepared. From that experience onward, I’ve been prepped assiduously before going on to any set.”

Cut to today, PeeCee is one of the biggest Bollywood stars globally and has achieved everything on her own. The actress inspires many women, and we love how she’s still down-to-earth.

What are your thoughts on Priyanka Chopra getting yelled at by Raja Khan on the sets of Andaaz back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

