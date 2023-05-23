When Rekha Kept Running & Running Barefoot On The Road After Raj Babbar Broke Up With Her To Go Back To His Wife, Beauty Queen Denied The Incident, But There Were Eye-Witnesses [Reports]

Rekha is an iconic Indian actress known for her mesmerizing beauty, versatile performances, and illustrious career in Bollywood cinema. However, more than her films, she has been a subject of much speculation and media attention for her personal life.

The veteran actress has been linked to several prominent figures in the industry. Her most talked-about relationship was with the late actor Amitabh Bachchan during the filming of their movie “Silsila.” She was also linked to veteran actor Raj Babbar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After Raj Babbar’s wife, Smita Patil passed away unexpectedly in 1986, Rekha and Raj are said to have had an affair. He was being attacked from every angle. Both the families of his second wife, Smita and first wife, Nadira, were showing the actor a great deal of hatred. He was mourning, vulnerable, and hurt, reports Masala.

Rekha offered him a sympathetic shoulder at this point. As per the report, they apparently had a brief, turbulent relationship that they both knew wouldn’t work. Indeed, when Babbar wished to return to Nadira, he made the decision to break up with the Umrao Jaan actress.

The news didn’t sit quite well with Rekha. Nobody is aware of what took place at what was probably the final meeting between Babbar and Rekha. However, Rekha ran barefoot from where they had met and into a busy Mumbai street.

She simply kept running. Naturally, Rekha denied that the incident had actually happened. This time, onlookers were startled to see the seasoned actress running barefoot through the street as if she were possessed, and they expressed their shock in public. Because of her ephemeral love for a man who had lately lost his wife, she was undoubtedly nuts. Rekha’s brave choice to voice Smita Patil in the film Waaris, in which she last appeared with Raj Babbar, came after the affair.

For more updates on Bollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Manoj Bajpayee Says A Shocking “Baap Re Baap” Reacting To His ‘170 Crore’ Net Worth, Asks “Aligarh Aur Gali Guleiyan Karke? Main South Mumbai Ka Nahi Hoon…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News