Shubman Gill’s third century of the season helped Gujarat Titans to score 233/3 in 20 overs. Notably, Gill smashed 129 off 60 balls and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that he is having the form of his life in 2023. The 23- year -old batter from Punjab continued his red–hot form in IPL. The cricketer has hammered a total of 851 runs in 16 matches of the Indian premier league. However, Gujarat Titans’ victory against Mumbai Indians has sparked a meme fest on the internet as the picture of Nita Ambani praying for the team’s victory has gone viral and netizens just can’t stop reacting.

Nita Ambani who is the owner of the Mumbai Indians was spotted praying for the team’s victory went viral on the internet and netizens were quick to spark a meme fest and started speculating what actually she was telling to god.

Shubman Gill’s record-smashing performance on the field helped Gujarat Titans to reach finals by Mumbai Indians. His sensational century kept MI under the pump. As soon as the netizens realised, Mumbai Indians will not make it to the finals as Shubman was on a spree, they were quick to share memes on Nita Ambani after her picture praying for the team went viral that will instantly crack you up.

One of users commented, “She must be saying bhagwan aap jo bhi manonge, dilaw dungi bas meri team ko jitwa do.”

One of the users wrote, “Yahi sapna sapna hi reh jayega Sorry Nita ben.”

Another was quick to comment, “On some Friday nights, money can’t buy happiness.”

“Bhagwan unko bolke leye apke leye bhe stock allocation karwa dungi….5G ka special tower lagwa dungi…bas jeetwa do”

“Aaj koi sasur ji ko impress kar raha tha, bhagwan ji nhi sune inka.”

“Woh toh nhi ho payega ji.”

Check out the tweet below:

"bhagwaan aap jo mangoge wo dilwa dungi bas aaj meri team ko jitwa do" pic.twitter.com/OpDO5qicZ1 — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) May 26, 2023

For the unversed, Sachin Tendulkar is the mentor of Mumbai Indians, which is owned by Nita Ambani. Notably, the pictures of Sachin Tendulkar and Shubman Gill indulging in an intense chat are also doing rounds on the internet.

