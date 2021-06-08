Ajay Devgn Celebrates 19 Years Of The Legend Of Bhagat Singh

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn posted an Instagram note on Monday to celebrate the release of his film “The Legend Of Bhagat Singh” 19 years ago. The film hit theatres on June 7, 2002.

“It is not sufficient to play a revolutionary like Bhagat Singhji, once in your lifetime & career. You need to keep him there constantly… After all, these are those who wrote history with their (blood). #19YearsOfTheLegendOfBhagatSingh #RajkumarSantoshi,” wrote Ajay, with a photograph that shows him dressed as Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Ajay Devgn won a National Award as Best Actor for his starring role, while the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial also bagged a National Award as Best Feature Film in Hindi.

The historical drama also featured Sushant Singh as Sukhdev, D. Santosh as Rajguru and Akhilendra Mishra as Chandrashekhar Azad, besides Raj Babbar and Amrita Rao.

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming projects are “Maidaan“, “Bhuj: The Pride of India”, “RRR” and his directorial film “Mayday”, and he also appears in “Sooryavanshi” and “Gangubai Kathiawadi”.

