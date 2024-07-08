The internet everyday finds some or other celebrity to troll, and it recently attacked Anil Kapoor’s son, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, who talked about how he was rejected for the iconic film Life of Pi. However, Harsh was not trolled for getting rejected, but it was the reason he gave.

In a clip that is going viral on the internet, Harsh, in jest, talks about how his audition for Life of Pi went really well. The actor auditioned for the role of Pi, which was later played by actor Suraj Sharma brilliantly.

In the interview going viral, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor says, “I had a good audition for Life of Pi. I didn’t get the role because they wrote back saying, “He’s too good-looking to play Pi. Because Pi is a character from Pondi, from the South, I don’t look like…” Instantly fumbling on realizing the tone of his explanation, the actor switched gears and further said, “I am more urban, you know!”

The internet could not take this tone-deaf statement by the actor and dropped brutal comments and opinions about the same. A user wrote, “Pondicherry is a very urban town; he’s probably never heard about it.” A user asked, “Unbelievable. Is he insinuating that Indians from south look ugly?!” To this a reply read, “Not insinuating. He blatantly said that.”

People took turns to take a dig at Harshvarrdhan Kapoor‘s career, and a user commented, “The only reason he got to audition for these roles was that Anil Kapoor, after Slumdog and Mission Impossible, made some Hollywood connections and tried to foist Sonam and Harshvardhan there but they never passed a single audition.” Another comment read, “The guy is going to spend whole career saying, I didnt get this role or that role.”

People dragged Sonam Kapoor as well, and a comment read, “Sonam ka bhai hai proved.” Another one wrote, “Same blood really flows through the veins of Sonam and this clown. How can someone be so clueless and not self-aware.” A user wrote, “Hahahaha dono bahi behen delusional hai!!” One Bollywood buff felt embarrassed and wrote, “I get secondhand embarrassment listening to these siblings talk.”

For the unversed, years ago, even Sonam Kapoor in one of her interviews said, “”The thing about the industry is if you are not good-looking, they think you are a good actor.” The actress was brutally trolled for her statement.

Harshvarrdhan Kapoor made his film debut with Mirzya. The actor was seen in Bhavesh Joshi and Thar. He was supposed to play Abhinav Bindra in his biopic, but the film is currently being stalled.

