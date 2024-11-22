Preity Zinta made her Bollywood debut with the film Dil Se in 1988. The actress gained fame and success in the film Soldier, released in the same year. Preity was last seen in Bhaiya ji Superhit in 2018 and is currently shooting for Rajkumar Sanotoshi’s Lahore 1947.

Preity Zinta appeared as a guest on a popular reality talk show, Koffee With Karan, when Karan Johar asked about her catfights and equations with her contemporaries, including Rani Mukherjee and Kareena Kapoor. KJO said, “There was always talk about you and Rani being on the warpath. You and Kareena are having problems. And you know, Rani coming on this very show and saying, ‘Oh, Priety talks too much, and she should keep her opinions to herself.’

In response to this statement, Priety jokingly said that she used to shut her mouth whenever she saw Rani after her disclosure on the show. She said, “Yeah. But I always joke with Rani. Every time I meet Rani, I go zip. And she’s like, ‘No babe, I didn’t mean that.”

Karan was still unsatisfied with her answer, and thus, he again questioned her, “What was the repercussion of that?” Were you shocked when you heard her say that on the show? With this, Karan repeated Rani’s statement; she complained about her nonstop chattering of her. Listening to this, Priety admitted that she had then confronted Rani by asking why she didn’t complain about the same to her directly.

“I told Rani, ‘Why did you say this? Why don’t you say it to me on my face?’ And she says, ‘No, but babe, I was just kidding.’ I believe her because I don’t have any problem working with her when I work with her. You know I am very spontaneous that way. As long as I don’t have a problem working with her, she is also entitled to her opinion, as I am entitled to my opinion.” On this statement, Karan asked about her opinion of Rani, and she said, “My opinion of her is she is great.”

Further, when he asked about her equation with Kareena Kapoor, the actress said, “I think I have grown up also. I have become much calmer in life. I mean, earlier, if someone didn’t say hello to me, I would say that’s bad manners and rude. But whenever I meet her, it’s okay. I say hi to her. I’m okay if she doesn’t say hi to me. I have no issue. But I do believe that I am controversy’s favorite Chile. I don’t know why. I always get dragged into some psycho controversies which I don’t understand, like where did it come from.”

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News.

Must Read: Baadshah A.R. Rahman Apologized To Him After Initially Disliking Humma Humma: ‘I Was Just Unhappy Because Of…’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News