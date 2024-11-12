The Yash Chopra directorial cult cross-border love story Veer-Zaara turns 20 today (November 12). The movie starred Shah Rukh Khan as Veer and Preity Zinta as Zaara in the lead roles, playing lovers separated by a cruel twist of fate. It also starred Rani Mukerji in a supporting role, playing a lawyer named Saamiya who is on a quest to give justice to Veer and ultimately reunite the couple.

However, did you know that while every scene of Veer-Zaara is nothing less than perfect, everything was not so hunky dory during the shooting of the film? Rani Mukerji went on to get a scolding from director Yash Chopra. Courtesy, Shah Rukh Khan’s wig of an old man. Yes, you heard that right! Rani narrated the incident on The Kapil Sharma Show. Rani recalled how it was difficult for her to do a scene with Shah Rukh in Veer-Zaara, wherein the latter played an old man. Before this, the actress was only used to playing the superstar’s love interest, so it was funny for her to play a daughter-like figure for him in this movie.

Every time Rani Mukerji saw Shah Rukh Khan in his old man wig, she would burst out laughing, and the latter could not control his laughter, either. This made director Yash Chopra quite miffed, and he went on to scold Rani on the sets. He scolded the actress in front of everyone on the set and expected a sense of professionalism from her. Well, that worked since all the scenes involving Rani and Shah Rukh were flawless in the movie.

Meanwhile, Veer-Zaara has been re-released both within the country and internationally to celebrate the 20-year milestone. The magic of the love saga remains timeless as the movie raked in impressive numbers from its re-releases. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, and Manoj Bajpayee in supporting roles.

