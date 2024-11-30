Since making her debut as Student of the Year 2, Ananya Panday has established herself as one of the most promising names in Bollywood. Her filmography spans mainstream hits like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Dream Girl 2, dramas like Gehraiyaan, and even a venture into OTT platforms with Call Me Bae. While her range of films is commendable, it has also led to some friendly arguments with her father.

Her father, Chunky Panday, is a well-known actor praised for his comic timing. A veteran actor from the 1980s and 90s, Panday was known for his charming presence in his films during that era. In a recent candid interview, he discussed the dynamics of their father-daughter relationship, including conversations surrounding Ananya’s film selections.

Chunky Panday Reveals The Conversation With Her Daughter

In a recent conversation on We Are Yuvaa’s YouTube channel, Chunky Panday admitted he often finds adapting to the new-age cinema challenging. He is someone rooted in the world of commercial masala films. Therefore, it makes sense that he struggles to reconcile with Ananya’s preference for layered, character-driven narratives. He remarked, “I know we have the maximum arguments on what kind of films you should do because… I can’t call myself from the old school, but I’m from the 80s and 90s when we made all these huge big commercial cinemas, and we did so many things in there, and we’ve had the biggest arguments at home on this.”

Even Ananya somewhat agreed with her father because she initially wanted to make these massive commercial films, as Chunky suggested. However, working in Gehraiyaan “made (her) decide what kind of movies (she) wanted to do.” Nonetheless, she “would still love to be a part of those commercial masala films.”

Ananya also credited Gehraiyaan’s director, Shakun Batra, for her acting growth. “Shakun forced me to start thinking as an actor. He said, no one’s going to spoon-feed you all the time. You need to discover your process. It would help if you went much deeper into it. And it was also that kind of film. Then I enjoyed that process so much, and I felt so much more rewarded by that process.“

