Bhavana Panday and Chunky Panday are familiar faces in the glamorous world of Bollywood. Chunky Panday is known for his impeccable comic timing and hits like Tezaab and Aankhen. He is also popularly recognized as Aakhri Pasta based on his role in the Housefull film franchise. Chunky is one of the only three actors who reprised their roles in the series.

Bhavana, however, is more than just Chunky’s supportive partner. She is an entrepreneur and fashion influencer who rose to prominence after her stint on the reality series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. The two stars are parents to Rysa Panday and the actor Ananya Panday. Their enduring relationship has often been a source of inspiration, but Bhavana recently revealed it wasn’t without challenges at the start.

Bhavana Panday’s Father Was Not Supportive Of Her Daughter Marrying an Actor

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Bhavana opened up about the challenges she faced when she decided to marry Chunky Panday. She revealed that her parents were initially against their marriage for many reasons, including Chunky’s career trajectory at the time. Further, the fact that Chunky was an actor while Bhavana’s family had no information about that industry was a concern.

Despite her parents’ reservations, Bhavana chose to follow her heart. She shared how difficult it was to approach her father with the news of her relationship with Chunky, fearing his reaction. When she finally did, her father had a sense of disapproval. “He is an actor and we are not from the industry. We don’t know that world. What about your career after you move to Mumbai?’”

Despite everything that transpired behind the scenes, Chunky and Bhavana eventually married each other in January 1998. Since then, Chunky Panday has become recognized as one of the best comedy actors in the industry. Their daughter Ananya has also established herself as one of the most promising young stars. In the interview, Bhavana also opened up about her early days after marriage, fitting into the world of Bollywood’s ‘beautiful-looking people.’

“You want to make that extra effort to be liked by them. I also wanted that Chunky should be proud of his wife.” However, she had no problem transitioning into this role because of her husband’s constant support. “In my case, Chunky made me feel extremely comfortable. It was also the time when he was at the lowest phase of his career so we were more like a unit than him flying on his own.”

