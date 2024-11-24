Abhishek Bachchan is a prominent name in Indian cinema, and much of this is due to his versatility and grounded personality. The son of legendary actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, he carved a niche in the tinsel town with movies like Guru, Yuva, and Dhoom. As the son of a great star, Abhishek has always had to prove his own merit.

His recent film, I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar, has been earning praise from the critics for his compelling portrayal of a terminally ill man grappling with existential questions. While the movie is going great within itself with all its content and storytelling, Bachchan has hit the news in reality for his recent comments on actors.

Abhishek Bachchan Believes Actors Should Not Think Of Themselves As Stars

Following his latest release, I Want To Talk, Abhishek Bachchan has stirred fan conversations by labeling actors “very well-paid, pampered puppets.” He said that actors should not think of themselves as stars but should instead submit to the director’s vision. Bachchan spoke his mind out in the latest interaction with E-times.

During the interview, he addressed being compared to legendary actor the late Irrfan Khan. Khan was among the finest actors in the history of Indian cinema and a few viewers of I Want To Talk believe that Jr. Bachchan has pulled off an act that only Khan could have. In the interview, Bachchan reacted to these comparisons and insisted that he did not deserve the credit for his act. Instead, it should be the director who should get his flowers.

“That’s got nothing to do with me. Actors are very well-paid, pampered puppets. Here’s the grand master puppeteer (pointing at Shoojit, the director).” Bachchan further continued that actors should trust the director’s vision and not think of themselves as stars. “After you’ve made that decision of trusting the director, if you still think, ‘main toh star hoon, yeh nahi karunga’ (I am a star, I won’t do this) then I’m not allowing him to do what he wants to do. I’ll give you an example of Forrest Gump. One of the biggest films of all times. He’s not heroic, but his character is heroic. So, every actor has to take the leap of faith.”

Abhishek Bachchan Admitted It Can Be Tough To Trust Director At Times

However, Abhishek Bachchan admits that sometimes it is hard to trust the director, but insists that one should work with only those they can trust. “Sometimes, I understand why actors don’t do so, because you’ve burnt your fingers but choose to work with people who you can trust,” said Abhishek Bachchan.

