The drug investigation in Bollywood, that steamed from the death CBI probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has now laid its hand on another celebrity. As per latest reports comedian, Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiyya’s apartment in Mumbai has been raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Reportedly, this raid took place on Saturday (November 21). Read on for more updates on the drug investigation.

As reported by News18, besides the raid carried out today at Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyya’s Mumbai residence, another was conducted late Friday night. Allegedly, a drug peddler too was arrested during it. Based on the information provided by this alleged peddler who was arrested, the NCB carried out searches at the comedian’s house in Andheri, Mumbai.

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyya aren’t the first celebrities – and we guess not the last either – to face the heat in the ongoing drug investigation. Recently actor Arjun Rampal and partner Gabriella Demetriades’ residence in the city was also raided. In fact, Arjun was called by the NCB for questioning, and Gabriella was summoned twice.

The NCB had summoned Rampal and his partner after conducting a search at their residence in Bandra. During the said raid, the NCB confiscated laptops, mobile phone, tablets and certain documents as well as questioned the actor’s driver. For the unversed, in October, Gabriella’s brother, Agisilaos Demetriades, was arrested from Lonavala and 0.8 gm of charas was recovered from him.

The NCB has also conducted a raid at the home of Firoz Nadiadwala. The producer’s wife, Shabana Saeed, was arrested for allegedly procuring drugs from a peddler.

The NCB drug probe has also seen actors like Rhea Chakraborty, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and other questioned.

Talking about Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyya, the two have made a place for themselves in people’s hearts with their performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Currently, the couple is hosting India’s Best Dancer on Sony TV.

