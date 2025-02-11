The Himesh Reshammiya starrer actioner Badass Ravi Kumar refuses to stop at the box office. The movie continues to win hearts on its fourth day and has managed to breach 10 crores. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 4th day.

Badass Ravi Kumar Box Office Collection Day 4

On its 4th day, the Himesh Reshammiya starrer maintained its consistency and earned 1.06 crore. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 10.78 crore. The movie is now fast inching towards 11 crores. Given the organic love from the masses and the positive word of mouth, it will easily cross this target soon.

Himesh Reshammiya’s massy dialogues are already being hailed as iconic in this ‘80s Style Ki Picture’ and are going viral like wildfire on social media. Owing to a stellar buzz and a positive response, Badass Ravi Kumar had opened at 3.52 crores. The film managed to keep a consistency on its second day and earned 3.34 crores. On its third day, the action flick garnered 2.86 crores.

Not only this but Badass Ravi Kumar had already recovered its cost before release, making its box office earnings a sheer success. Talking about its overseas performance, the Himesh Reshammiya starrer is also performing exceptionally well in the US, Canada, and Mauritius, proving its global appeal. The movie is being celebrated as a unique ode to the Masala-driven films of the 80s. The singer-actor’s charm, screen presence and melodious chartbusters are just the cherry on the top.

About The Film

Badass Ravi Kumar has been helmed by Keith Gomes. The film has also been produced and penned by Himesh Reshammiya. It furthermore stars Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari and Simona J in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 3: Changes Its Fate After Entire Budget Recovery With 38.8% Profit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News