Himesh Reshammiya’s actioner Badass Ravi Kumar continues its impressive run on its third day. Within just 3 days of its release, the film has managed to cross 9.72 crores. The movie is being met with an overwhelming response with theatres echoing with whistles and applause. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 3rd day.

Badass Ravi Kumar Box Office Collection Day 3

Owing to a stellar buzz and a positive word of mouth, Badass Ravi Kumar had opened at 3.52 crores. The movie managed to keep a consistency on its second day and earned 3.34 crores. On its third day, the Himesh Reshammiya starrer garnered 2.86 crores.

The total India net collection of the film now stands at 9.72 crores. The movie is now inching towards 10 crores and by the looks of it, it might achieve this target soon. Not only this but Badass Ravi Kumar had already recovered its cost before release, making its box office earnings pure profit.

Furthermore, the Himesh Reshammiya starrer is also performing exceptionally well in the US, Canada, and Mauritius, proving its global appeal. The quirky and entertaining formula of the movie is an unmissable ode to the 80s. The audience seems to be connecting with this free-spirited and engaging plot and has already given the movie a huge thumbs up. The ‘badass’ dialogues of Badass Ravi Kumar has also been going viral on social media. It will be interesting to see how the movie fares in the coming days.

About The Film

Badass Ravi Kumar has been directed by Keith Gomes. The film has also been produced and written by Himesh Reshammiya. It also stars Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari and Simona J in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sky Force Box Office (16 Days): Beats Airlift To Become Akshay Kumar’s 10th Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News