Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa has not been able to connect to the audiences. In four days, the film stands at an estimated box office collection of 5.15 crore despite having two-star kids grabbing everyone’s attention!

2nd Lowest Grossing Valentine Film

Currently, Junaid Khan & Khushi Kapoor’s film is the second lowest-grossing Hindi film to arrive in the Valentine season. The lowest Valentine’s grosser has been Amavas, which arrived in the year 2019. Meanwhile, to vacate the second spot, Junaid & Khushi‘s rom-com still needs 1.7 crore.

Loveyapa Box Office Day 4 Estimates

On the fourth day, Monday, February 10, Loveyapa earned in the range of 60 – 70 lakhs, which is a huge drop from the previous day, which earned 1.75 crore. In fact, the Monday drop also brings the lowest-earning day for the film.

Check out the four-day total of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s romantic-comedy film at the box office.

Day 1: 1.15 crore

Day 2: 1.65 crore

Day 3: 1.75 crore

Day 4: 60 lakhs*

Total: 5.15 crore*

Needs 1.7 Crore To Axe Shikara

Loveyapa is still 1.7 crore away from axe the lifetime earnings of Vidhu Vinod Chopra‘s Shikara, which earned 6.75 crore in total and is the third lowest-grossing Valentine’s week release of Hindi Cinema. It would be interesting to see if Loveyapa’s growth helps it claim the third-lowest Valentine’s grosser record instead of the second!

Here are the five lowest-grossing films released in the Valentine season since 2011.

Amavas (2019): 2.85 crore Loveyapa (2025): 5.15 crore* (4 days) Shikara (2020): 6.75 crore Fitoor (2016): 18.61 crore Badhaai Do (2022): 19.5 crore

* denotes an estimated collection

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

