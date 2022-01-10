With grand dance performances and ultimate competition among contestants, India’s Best Dancer Season 2 finally comes to an end. For months viewers waited to find out the winner and after facing hardships along with a lot of patience, Saumya Kamble from Pune emerges as the winner of IBT2, the dancer was awarded the prestigious trophy.

Hosted by Maniesh Paul, the reality dance show was judged by Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Meanwhile, India’s Got Talent judges Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir appeared as the special guest in the finale episode. The winner was given a cheque of 15 lakhs along with a Maruti Suzuki Swift. While her choreographer Vartika Jha was awarded 5 lakhs.

After winning India’s Best Dancer Season 2, winner Saumya Kamble opened up about making her father proud who initially didn’t support her, she told ETimes, “When I won, he picked the trophy and I could see that he felt really proud. I was emotional to witness that because he did not support me earlier. When I was selected in the Top 5 then he said that she can become a dancer. Jab unhone bola ki yeh dancer hi banegi, that meant everything to me.”

Talking about her mother who has always supported her, Saumya Kamble shared, “I am here because of my mother’s hard work and support, it has kept me going. It was her dream to participate in a dance reality show but she could not. She has stayed awake stitching costumes for me and nobody knows about this struggle. That is why I always wanted to work hard because I wanted to make her proud. Before our performances, she would give suggestions to us and she has been more excited on the show so I have in a way fulfilled her dream because she wanted me to win this trophy.”

Further talking about her dream collaboration, the dancer adds, “I would like to either dance or choreograph with Nora ma’am (Fatehi). That is something I would definitely want to do.”

While Saumya Kamble was declared as the winner of India’s Best Dancer Season 2, on the other hand, Gourav Sarwan was the first runner-up; Roza Rana was declared the second runner-up; Raktim Thakuria third runner-up and Zamroodh came fourth.

