Long-time friends Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis, who are currently judges on the homegrown dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer 3 on Sony Entertainment Television, would be setting the stage on fire this upcoming weekend! For the ‘Best Ka Pehla Test’, the judges would be presenting themselves in avatars from Bollywood, with Terence Lewis channelling ‘Pathan’ and Geeta Kapur becoming ‘Gangubai Kathiyawadi’. But, this will not be the only thing that would excite the viewers. Presenting a unique “mahasangam” between two iconic cinematic figures, Pathaan and Gangubai would be setting the stage ablaze with their performance on the melodious song ‘Meri Jaan’ from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial- ‘Gangubai Kathiyawadi’.

Invited by host Jay Bhanushali on stage, Geeta ‘Kathiyawad’ Kapur, wearing a red-bordered white saree with the signature red bindi and Terence ‘Pathan’ Lewis, with his rugged handsome hunk look would be coming together on stage, leaving the audience breathless! The romantic song would create quite the steamy atmosphere, leaving judge Sonali ‘Laila’ Bendre, speechless!

Tune in to watch this romantic duo perform on stage for the ‘Best Ka Pehla Test’, this weekend, on India’s Best Dancer 3′, at 8 pm, only on Sony Entertainment Television

