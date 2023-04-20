Preity Zinta recently took to social media to share about two incidents that left her “a bit shaken”, one is about a woman who plated “a big wet kiss next to” her daughter Gia’s mouth and a disabled man harassing her for money. She explained what had actually happened in both cases too. This is not the first time a celebrity has complained of harassment. Actor Kapil Khadiwala, who recently made his Bollywood debut with A Game Called Relationship, reacts to the same. He also opines on whether it’s tough for celebrities to control fans at times and if the paparazzi make it tough for them to manage things.

“Yes I recently heard that Priyanka Chopra left Bollywood because of politics and she wasn’t getting work that she deserved. When such people face politics, imagine what we have to go through. We have no options and are still trying our best to ignore the politics and focus more on the talent. I am sure talent wins over politics at the end,” he says.

Getting a break in Bollywood is tough and sustaining a career in the industry is equally difficult. Agreeing, he adds, “You have to keep on trying and in the hope of getting to make it big one day, which is one thing that makes actors keep on going.”

Bollywood films take time to make. Then there is no guarantee that the film will work and there is too much competition that everyone cannot afford to wait.

“I think with every project one should look at it like getting a new job and I think most of the time, actors who are from outside this industry, spend half of their time waiting so it is really tiresome and discomforting at times. But you have to face it, if you want to make it,” he says.

A lot of actors today turn to production, even while their acting careers are flourishing. Ask if this is an ideal way to future-proof one’s career? “Once you are an established actor or a flourishing actor and you are planning to go into production then the best thing an actor can do for himself because he doesn’t have to look up to anybody else for his career. He can create his own things. Recently, one of my friends, Vidyut Jamwal, just started his production house and is making films. His second film is announced and he is doing the third one,” he adds.

