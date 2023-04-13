Bollywood heartthrob Randeep Hooda left fans and media alike in awe at a recent event organized by Jio Studios, where he shared updates about his highly anticipated web show, “Inspector Avinash.”

Known for his impeccable acting skills and dedication to his craft, Randeep Hooda’s portrayal of the real-life police officer, Inspector Avinash Mishra, has already generated excitement and anticipation among audiences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Inspector Avinash” is based on the true events of Inspector Avinash Mishra, a former Special Task Force officer of the Uttar Pradesh Police. Randeep Hooda invested significant time and effort in getting into the character, spending quality time with the real-life Inspector Avinash Mishra and his family during the preparation for the role. The trailer and look of the show, unveiled at the event, showcased actor in a never-seen-before avatar, exuding raw intensity and determination as a tough police officer in the uniform of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Randeep Hooda has managed to maintain an incredible relationships with the characters he portrays. Earlier, he also attended the wedding of real life Inspector Avinash Mishra’s daughter’s wedding. Speaking about his experience attending it, the Biopic Man and versatile actor who gives his all to look and act the part makes UP police look cool and swagged up shared, “It was a great pleasure and somewhat surreal to be a part of Inspector Avinash Mishra’s family on such a special occasion. Spending time with him and his family while preparing for the role has been an enriching experience.”

Randeep Hooda’s emotional investment in his roles is well-known, as seen in his previous portrayal of Sarabjit Singh in the film “Sarbjit,” where he formed a deep bond with Sarabjit’s sister and even attended her funeral, keeping his promise to offer his shoulder during her last rites.

Apart from “Inspector Avinash,” Randeep Hooda is also enjoying the success of his recent release “CAT” and is gearing up to resume shooting for “Veer Savarkar” after recovering from a leg injury.

The event organized by Jio Studios jiostudiosinfinitetogether to share updates on “Inspector Avinash” was a star-studded affair, with Bollywood celebrities, media personalities, and fans eagerly awaiting actor’s appearance.

With “Inspector Avinash,” Randeep Hooda is all set to captivate audiences once again with his impeccable acting prowess and his ability to blur the lines between reel and real life.

Must Read: When Suhana Khan Got Trolled For Saying She Did Not Go For Skin Lightening, “Fair And Handsome Ka Kya? Change Can Start From Family”, Slammed Netizens

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News