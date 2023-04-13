Suhana Khan has been recently in news for her first brand collaboration with Maybelline. She was chosen as the ambassador for the cosmetic brand even before her film debut and the star kid was trolled for the same. Suhana has been a subject of constant trolling, from people calling her undeserving to being a star kid to nepotism, she has heard it all.

The star kid, who is ready to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar‘s The Archies, was even trolled for her skin tone. Suhana once was called out for taking surgical help to change the colour of her skin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, she did not take the troll and decided to give it back. A few years ago, Suhana put an Instagram story and wrote, “Thank u for the nicest comments/messages and umm no..I didn’t get my skin lightened lol would never.”

However, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter was trolled more for giving it back to the trolls who made fun of her skin colour. Netizens targetted her father who used to endorse a beauty product.

“Fair n Handsome ka kya? A change can start from the family first.”, wrote a user. Another user trolled her saying, “Apne baap ko smjhao jo “fair and handsome” ki advertisement krtaa h.”

One more comment said, “Iska baap fair and handsome ko promot karta hai aur yh duniya ko gyan de rahi hai.” However, this trolling happened way back in 2020, but Suhana Khan is still a meaty topic for the trolls who hit her very often.

But the diva puts a strong front and takes all the criticism that comes her way. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana is all set to mark her debut in Netflix original film alongside Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Aamir Khan Is Struggling To Get Producer On Board For Ghajini 2 & Sarfarosh 2? KRK Says “Aditya Chopra Isn’t Taking His Calls”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News