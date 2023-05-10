Urvashi Rautela To Star In Karan Johar's Productions & Dharmatic's Next Film?

Urvashi Rautela who is Bollywood’s is the epitome of beauty and talent and has been carving her path in the Indian film industry. With each project, Urvashi showcases her versatility and dedication, leaving an indelible mark on the silver screen. has recently sent fans into a frenzy by subtly revealing her collaboration with the biggest production house. Urvashi Rautela’s association with this esteemed production house has raised expectations for an exceptional cinematic experience. Urvashi Rautela did indirectly hint at doing her first-ever Dharma Film.

Urvashi Rautela took to her social media platforms to share an intriguing video that caught the attention of her fans and the film fraternity alike. Urvashi shared a boomerang video where she was welcomed on set with a hamper that was decorated with sunflowers.

Accompanying the video, Urvashi Rautela penned a heartfelt message expressing her gratitude towards the team behind the film and her excitement for this new venture. She captioned it as, “New beginnings 🎥 @dharmamovies @dharmaticent #Onset #beholden”

Check out the video now:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Seeing this news, we can definitely say that the actress is shooting for something very exciting with Dharma, and this is her first-ever collaboration with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. More details of this are yet to be revealed, and we can’t wait to see what these new beginnings hold for the actress. Her message left fans thrilled and everyone is eagerly awaiting the official announcement and further details about the film.

We can definitively say that with Urvashi’s talent, charm, and Dharma’s touch, audiences can expect a captivating cinematic experience that will leave a lasting impression.

