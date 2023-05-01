The biggest night of entertainment took place last night at the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023, which has finally rolled out its red carpet for the grand celebration of Indian cinema. A slew of Bollywood celebrities dazzled on the red carpet. And one such personality who didn’t fail to hit all the ye balls was none other than the very versatile and talented actress Urvashi Rautela.

Urvashi, who has always slayed on red carpets, has never failed to stun the fashion police, she is known as the queen who challenges her inner self with variant designs and gowns for the red carpet. The actress yet again looked stunning in ace designer Monisha Jaising’s exclusive collection that was showcased at the Lakme Fashion Week that Urvashi donned for the Filmfare night.

Urvashi definitely made her outfit do the talk for the town, She is seen wearing a golden shimmer embellished and detailed designed blouse that had gold multi-layered sleeves, paired with a beige dhoti styled skirt which has lots of golden vertical lines to it along with golden detailing at the top, The actress broke the internet with her hotness once again. She flaunted her plunging neckline and flaunted her toned midriff which made her look sensuous. Talking about the make-up, she went on to a full glam-up look with brown shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, long lashes perfect contour, and a pinch of blush, along with glossy lips. the actress looked stunning. She left her tresses open in a straight line with a side partition. Urvashi wrapped her look with pear drop long oval earrings and some gold rings, and a bracelet to add a perfect combination to the look.

As Urvashi Rautela made her presence known on the red carpet, the actress made sure to skip our hearts a bit as she posed happily for the paparazzi and greeted them with all smiles and love. Seeing this look of Urvash, we can definitely say that no other actress could have carried this outfit way better than she did and undoubtedly.

Urvashi Rautela was also seen talking about her film Agent as the film is the biggest hit as is it has became the biggest and most interesting spy thriller film. Fans are amazed with the electrifying chemistry of Urvashi and Akhil Akkineni.

Do let us know what’s your take on Urvashi’s this look and her film Agent.

