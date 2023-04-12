Urvashi Rautela enjoys a massive fanbase and never leaves a chance to steal the limelight. The actress never fails server major fashion goals with her scintillating looks and performance. The actress yet again grabbed the attention of the netizens as she attended the IPL match.

Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram and shared several glimpses of the wonderful night she had as she attended the IPL 2023 match between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in Delhi last night.

Urvashi Rautela opted to wear a bright green cut-out dress with a plunging neckline by Abito which she paired with a silver flat that had a bow attached in front and long layered earrings, Urvashi choose to tie her hair up in a ponytail, which costed a whopping amount of 1 Lakh Rs. And with perfect makeup, the actress looked as gorgeous as ever. Urvashi graced all her fans with a smile and love and ignored the chant, in which fellow viewers tried teasing the actress with Rishabh’s name and ignored them with all smiles.

Check out a few clips now

Recently, Urvashi Rautela took it on her Instagram story and expressed her anger. She wrote, “To become the spectator of one’s own life is to escape the suffering of life”. She shared a picture of the woman holding a placard that read, “Thank God Urvashi is not here.” Reacting to the placard, the actress questioned the intentions behind it and simply wrote, “Why?”

Do let us know how did you like Urvashi’s this look which the actress donned for the match.

