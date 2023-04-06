Urvashi Rautela often makes headlines for anything and everything that she does publicly. From her luxurious lifestyle to her impeccable fashion sense, the actress never misses an opportunity to make headlines among her fans. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Urvashi spoke about her only crush in Bollywood – Hollywood, and can you guess who it was? It was none other than ex-One Direction singer Zayn Malik, but the actress called his name ‘Jain Malik’ and got brutally trolled on social media over her pronunciation of the same. Scroll below to watch the video.

Urvashi is massively popular among her fans, especially on social media, with over 63 million followers on Instagram. The actress is quite active on the photo-sharing platform and often gives a glimpse of her lavish life there.

Now talking about her viral video, a fan page named ‘Mast Balak’ shared Urvashi Rautela’s snippet from an interview where she openly spoke about her crush. The video was shared in December 2021, and Urvashi named Zayn Malik as his only crush in the industry.

The actress got brutally trolled on social media after her video was widely shared online. Instead of Zayn Malik, Urvashi Rautela pronounced the singer’s name as ‘Jain Malik’ and left the fans trolling her on social media.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mast Balak (@mast_balak)

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “I think directioners are being summoned.” Another user commented, “Itne pyaare naam ko itne manhoos naam mein badal diya Gawaar ne😂”

A third user commented, “Zayn at the corner of his house*:- kya itna bura hoon main maa🎵🎵🎶”

What are your thoughts on Urvashi Rautela saying ‘Jain Malik’ instead of Zayn Malik back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

