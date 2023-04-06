Urvashi Rautela is a Bollywood actress, but lately, she has been associated with cricket way too much. Her link-up with Rishabh Pant became the talk of the town recently, and now, the netizens are shipping another cricketer with the actress. Pakistani bowler Naseem Shah has grabbed headlines for talking about Urvashi during a media interaction. To learn how it all started, scroll on!

Naseem is a Pakistani pacer who has delivered one amazing performance after the other on the pitch in the last few years. In 2019, he became the second-youngest bowler to take five wickets in a Test match. In 2020, he again created history by becoming the youngest bowler to score a hat-trick in a Test match. His popularity apparently grabbed the actress’s attention.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last year, Urvashi Rautela shared a fan-edit video with Naseem Shah on her Instagram handle. When asked about the connection, the cricketer denied it entirely and said he did not know the actress at all. But things have changed now. During a recent press conference, the bowler was asked what message he would like to give to Urvashi. He said, “Agar main message dunga, toh aaplog viral toh aaplog viral kar denge.”

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

The video shared by InstantBollywood on Instagram seemed to be edited in a way that it looked as if Naseem Shah was proposing to Urvashi Rautela. He said, “Taiyaar hai dulhan toh…uss time shaadi kar lunga.” Not only this, but in February, Urvashi dropped a comment on Naseem’s post on Instagram and wished him on his birthday.

Obviously, the netizens could not keep calm after Naseem’s video went viral online. They flooded the comment section with every kind of message possible. Here’s what they said:

One user wrote, “Rishabh: iska toh game bjana pdega re😂😂”

Another said, “Beta wo hamari bhabhi hai , Rishabh bhaiya thode ghayal kya hua ,k*tte khud ko Sher samjhne lage”

A netizen wrote, “Rishabh pant b like :- vyaktigat dushmani h marenge nii keh k lenge 😂”

A user added, “Beta ab international cricket risabh se Bach lena”

One fan asked, “Rishabh Pant Ka Kya Hoga?”

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Urvashi Rautela Sends ‘Get Well Soon’ Wishes To Rishabh Pant Calling Him ‘India’s Pride’, Netizens Ask “Naseem And Rishabh Who Will Win?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News