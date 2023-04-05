Owing to her sporting background, love for the game, and knowledge, Saiyami Kher has been roped in to anchor a special show for the upcoming Indian Premier League. The 16th edition of the IPL which started a few days back from March 31 onwards and Saiyami will be seen discussing and has been roped in as an analytic expert recapping the matches played by the different teams. The new series titled Match Party will be featured on a popular cricketing channel.

Saiyami’s love for cricket was closely known to everyone. Even in her upcoming movie, Ghoomer, she is playing the role of para-athlete. The character she plays is the role of a leg-handed cricket prodigy. Due to her indepth knowledge of the sport, the she has been roped her in for the show to express a unique perspective and deep dive into a summary.

Saiyami says, ‘Sport is a very integral part of my life, I’m very excited to be a part of the cricbuzz family. I have been obsessed with the game since I was a child and have hero-worshipped so many of the players who are now experts on cricbuzz. I have just finished playing a cricketer on screen and wrapped up 2 other films before I start my next film, at the end of May. So the timing for this assignment couldn’t have been better.”

The actress will be next seen in Ghoomer. Apart from it, IPL 2023 will begin from April 6 and cricket maniacs just can’t keep calm.

