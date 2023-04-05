JioCinema’s Bhojpuri commentary on TATA IPL 2023 is turning out to be a game-changer, bringing a whole new level of excitement and engagement to fans across the heartland. With the legendary Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan at the helm, fans are treated to an unforgettable experience that seamlessly blends the passion of cricket with the vibrancy of Bhojpuri culture.

Whether you’re a die-hard cricket fan or simply looking to be entertained, the Bhojpuri commentary is a must-watch – so sit back and get ready to be bowled over with the best of Ravi Kishan from the opening weekend of TATA IPL 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

JioCinema introduced a segment, Ravi Kishan‘s Kishan Ki Class, where the actor gives his ingenious take on basic cricket terminologies like Stump Out, Clean Bowled and Caught Behind.

Stump Out By Ravi Kishan –

Clean Bowled –

Caught Behind –

Not just the Bhojpuri viewers but Ravi Kishan charmed the Hindi panel consisting of Zaheer Khan, Saba Karim and Suresh Raina with an epic verse.

For more updates on Ravi Kishan and other news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Sidharth Shukla Fans Get Emotional On The 7th Anniversary Of His ‘Khatron Ka Khiladi’ Victory: “He Is Fearless, He Is Sidharth”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News