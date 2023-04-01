Singer and composer Arijit Singh is one of the biggest artistes from India and yet he is known to be extremely humble and kind. The Kesariya hitmaker proved it yet again when he got to interact with Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni during the opening ceremony of IPL 2023. The Internet quickly went into a meltdown- all thanks to a heartwarming gesture by Arijit.

The opening ceremony of IPL 2023 held at Narendra Modi Stadium, was nothing less than a spectacle. Apart from Arijit Singh, national crush Rashmika Mandanna and the gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia performed their heart out at the big stage. Read on to know how Arijit once again managed to win hearts.

Photos and videos of Arijit Singh humbly touching the feet of MS Dhoni quickly broke the Internet. In the clips that surfaced on social media, the 35-year-old singer can be seen meeting Dhoni at the end of the opening ceremony. The two captains- Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans, joined the stage to pose for photographs with the performers and BCCI officials along with the winners’ trophy. Arijit humbly came a bit forward to welcome Dhoni on stage and bowed down to touch his feet to pay his respects- a gesture that soon went viral on the Internet. The fans of both legends then stormed social media to express their happiness.

One user stated, “Aur Arijit Singh ne aisa kar ke humare dil touch kar liye hai…. respect.” Another fan posted, “Jiski khud ki respect hoti hai vo dusre ki jarur karta hai aur jab samne dhoni ho to kya hi kahna.”

Arijit Singh touching Dhoni’s feet 🥺!! pic.twitter.com/w6zCD1ciYe — 𝑻𝑯𝑨𝑳𝑨 (@Vidyadhar_R) April 1, 2023

The next one shared, “Kitni baar Dil jithoge,” as another mentioned, “Even Arijit is legend in his field.. Huge respect for both.” One user said, “Two Legends in one frame.”

Another added, “Arijit Singh touched the feet of MS Dhoni during the opening ceremony of IPL 2023. The respect and love for MS Dhoni, incredible,” and one concluded, “Dhoni ki bat hi alag hai.”

For the unversed, Arijit Singh performed some of his biggest tracks to the packed stadium. He enthralled the fans with songs like Jhoomey Jo Pathaan, Kabira, Kesariya and others before wrapping with Jeetega Jeetega India Jeetega.

